Brokerages Set Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target at $46.40

Shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZYME. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

ZYME opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.52. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 112.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, Director Troy Cox bought 7,500 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

