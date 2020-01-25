Brokers Issue Forecasts for Amgen, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a report issued on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $16.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.71. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2021 earnings at $18.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.00 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMGN. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group raised their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.11.

Shares of AMGN opened at $225.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.01 and a 200 day moving average of $211.14. Amgen has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 25,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 25,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

