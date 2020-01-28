Brokers Issue Forecasts for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AIT)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AIT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $64.30 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $68.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average of $59.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,937,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 998.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 286,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 348.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,726,000 after purchasing an additional 223,797 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,352,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 213.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 68,755 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?