Brokers Issue Forecasts for Barclays PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion.

BCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

NYSE:BCS opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Barclays has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCS. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 52.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the third quarter valued at $108,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 34.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

