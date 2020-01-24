Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cameco Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:CCO)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cameco Corp (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cameco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$303.00 million during the quarter.

CCO has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Cameco from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cameco from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 5.63. Cameco has a one year low of C$10.70 and a one year high of C$17.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.17. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 43.12.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?