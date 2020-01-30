Brokers Issue Forecasts for Delphi Technologies PLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DLPH)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delphi Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delphi Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 52.54% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DLPH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank cut Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer cut Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

Shares of NYSE DLPH opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. Delphi Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLPH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,863,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 220.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,823,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after buying an additional 1,254,353 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $5,878,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 333.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 145,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 73.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 114,574 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

