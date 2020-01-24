Brokers Issue Forecasts for Denny’s Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denny’s in a report issued on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Denny’s’ FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. MKM Partners began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CL King began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.06.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,017 shares in the company, valued at $702,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Denny’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Denny’s by 2,529.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?