Brokers Issue Forecasts for eBay Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of eBay in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for eBay’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EBAY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $34.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.54. eBay has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks