Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Bancshares Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBMS)

First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Bancshares in a report released on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average of $32.94. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $35.88. The firm has a market cap of $647.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBMS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Bancshares by 38.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,186,000 after purchasing an additional 259,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in First Bancshares by 649.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 128,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in First Bancshares by 10.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 649,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

In other First Bancshares news, Chairman E Ricky Gibson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 96,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,294. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

