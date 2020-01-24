Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:FR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – B. Riley lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.64 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FR. Cormark reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.67.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$13.41 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$6.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.60.

In other news, Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.68, for a total value of C$26,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,287,069. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total value of C$68,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$548,162.91. Insiders sold a total of 183,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,909 over the last three months.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

