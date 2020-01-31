Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $844.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

