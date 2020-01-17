Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lundin Gold Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Gold in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LUG. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$8.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.40, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.04.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 216,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total transaction of C$1,818,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,600 shares in the company, valued at C$2,404,951.92.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

