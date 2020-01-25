Brokers Issue Forecasts for Navient Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Navient in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stephens began coverage on Navient in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Navient stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. Navient has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Navient by 14.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 594,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,262 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 91.2% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 157,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Navient by 20.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 245,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 41,754 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Navient by 255.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 118,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 5.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,942,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 99,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

