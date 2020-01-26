Brokers Issue Forecasts for Netflix, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Olson now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Huber Research cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.58.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $353.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The stock has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.02 and its 200 day moving average is $306.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,678 shares during the period. OZ Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $228,716,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 695.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28,747.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 336,635 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

