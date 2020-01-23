Brokers Issue Forecasts for New Gold Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $0.65 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $1.25 price target on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC set a $1.40 price target on New Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.09.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 70,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 32,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?