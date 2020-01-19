Brokers Issue Forecasts for NiSource Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:NI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for NiSource in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NiSource’s FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on NiSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.94.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. NiSource has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $30.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $931.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

