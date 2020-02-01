Brokers Issue Forecasts for OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.00.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,860,000 after purchasing an additional 80,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,600,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,857.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,516,000 after purchasing an additional 707,059 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 148.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 45,194 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

