Brokers Issue Forecasts for Precision Drilling Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year.

PDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.99.

PDS opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $324.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,041 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 903,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 29,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

