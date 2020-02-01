Brokers Issue Forecasts for QEP Resources Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:QEP)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for QEP Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Williams Capital upgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE QEP opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.12. QEP Resources has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $8.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in QEP Resources by 570.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 417,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 355,577 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in QEP Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 625,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in QEP Resources by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 222,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

