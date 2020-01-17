Brokers Issue Forecasts for RBB Bancorp’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:RBB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RBB Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer forecasts that the company will earn $1.95 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

RBB has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of RBB opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.14. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.01 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 27,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 435.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 680.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

