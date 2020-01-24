Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

SSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$8.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.43. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$23.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.00 million.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total value of C$184,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 577,814 shares in the company, valued at C$5,315,888.80.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

