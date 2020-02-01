Brokers Issue Forecasts for SEI Investments’ Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $65.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.07. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

In related news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $584,155.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $1,878,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 607,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,012,469.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,050 shares of company stock worth $12,057,138. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 53,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

