Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) – Cormark reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TVE. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.35.

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $464.51 million and a PE ratio of 15.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.93. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.59 and a 1-year high of C$3.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total value of C$29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 377,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$686,735.14. Also, Senior Officer Ken Cruikshank sold 37,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$67,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$296,400.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,900 shares of company stock valued at $350,304.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

