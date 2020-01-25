Brokers Issue Forecasts for TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:THS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Mago now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on THS. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. William Blair raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.79.

Shares of THS stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $44.60 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.18.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,153,000 after buying an additional 51,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,998,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,420,000 after buying an additional 90,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,862,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,280,000 after buying an additional 128,949 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 643,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 552,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,868,000 after buying an additional 39,663 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $314,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

