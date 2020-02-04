Brokers Issue Forecasts for United Parcel Service, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UPS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for United Parcel Service in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. Finally, GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of UPS opened at $102.03 on Monday. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,748 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 164,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?