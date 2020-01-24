Brokers Issue Forecasts for WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WIMHY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank cut WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WIMHY opened at $9.30 on Thursday. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10.

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

