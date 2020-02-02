Brokers Offer Predictions for Allegiance Bancshares Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps expects that the bank will earn $2.55 per share for the year.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $37.20 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 58.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,924,000 after purchasing an additional 396,835 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 15.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 47,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 64.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,590 in the last 90 days. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

