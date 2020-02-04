Brokers Offer Predictions for Amazon.com, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amazon.com in a report issued on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $6.23 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2020 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $7.06 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,309.43.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,004.20 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,055.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,866.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,811.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 21,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

