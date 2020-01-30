Brokers Offer Predictions for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) – Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 170,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 213,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 70,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 73,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Article: Resistance Level