Brokers Offer Predictions for Citigroup Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2020 earnings at $8.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on C. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.24.

C stock opened at $81.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Citigroup by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

