Brokers Offer Predictions for DISCO CORP/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of DISCO CORP/ADR in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DISCO CORP/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

DSCSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSCSY opened at $47.17 on Thursday. DISCO CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57.

About DISCO CORP/ADR

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?