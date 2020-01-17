Brokers Offer Predictions for Emergent Biosolutions Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:EBS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Emergent Biosolutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.68. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $311.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.16 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Emergent Biosolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $56.04 on Thursday. Emergent Biosolutions has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,579,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 110.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 17,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $166,890.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at $997,009.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $447,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,962.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,457 shares of company stock worth $668,678 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

