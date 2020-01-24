Brokers Offer Predictions for Ero Copper Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$80.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.76 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ERO. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.81.

TSE ERO opened at C$18.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$10.92 and a 12-month high of C$25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.66.

In other Ero Copper news, Senior Officer Jonathan Nayan Singh sold 2,333 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$50,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,612,500.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

