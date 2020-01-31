Brokers Offer Predictions for Fair Isaac Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FICO)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fair Isaac in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.33. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FICO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.40.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $409.89 on Thursday. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $216.98 and a 52-week high of $420.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.29 and a 200 day moving average of $348.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $9,912,048.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,813,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total transaction of $5,296,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,699,605.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,184,398 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?