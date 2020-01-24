Brokers Offer Predictions for Healthequity Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Healthequity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Healthequity’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

Healthequity stock opened at $71.76 on Thursday. Healthequity has a 52 week low of $50.87 and a 52 week high of $85.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $306,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $839,400. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Healthequity by 145.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthequity during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Healthequity by 7.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthequity by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,646,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

