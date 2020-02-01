Brokers Offer Predictions for K12 Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LRN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K12 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. William Blair also issued estimates for K12’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LRN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. K12 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

K12 stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. K12 has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $666.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in K12 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in K12 by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in K12 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,454,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in K12 by 582.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 190,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in K12 by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

