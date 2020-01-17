Brokers Offer Predictions for Lazard Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:LAZ)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Lazard in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

NYSE LAZ opened at $44.55 on Thursday. Lazard has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lazard by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 58,375 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $165,795.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

