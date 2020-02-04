Brokers Offer Predictions for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor producer will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

MLNX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.19.

NASDAQ MLNX opened at $119.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.23. Mellanox Technologies has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $122.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 650.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 431.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 270,959 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,664 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,151,000. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

