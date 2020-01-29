Brokers Offer Predictions for Northern Trust Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Trust in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NTRS. Citigroup raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $99.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.65. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $83.95 and a 52-week high of $110.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,578 shares of company stock valued at $5,911,613 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 65.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $943,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,159 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 229.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 35,903 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 13.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 130.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 58,011 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7,487.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 853,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,852,000 after purchasing an additional 842,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?