Brokers Offer Predictions for Obseva SA’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Obseva in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Obseva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Obseva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Obseva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Obseva stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. Obseva has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $167.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Obseva by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 500,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 36,356 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Obseva by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 137,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 97,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Obseva by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Obseva by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Obseva by 358.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

