Brokers Offer Predictions for OMRON Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

OMRON Corp (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of OMRON in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.03.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OMRNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

OMRON stock opened at $58.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52. OMRON has a twelve month low of $40.59 and a twelve month high of $63.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in OMRON Corp (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.25% of OMRON worth $28,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation manufactures and sells automation components, equipment, and systems worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers programmable and motion controllers, sensing and safety devices, inspection systems, industrial robots, precision laser processing equipment, and control devices for manufacturing industry.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks