Brokers Offer Predictions for Renasant Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Renasant in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Renasant had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $146.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

RNST stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82. Renasant has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $39.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Renasant by 1,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,030,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $86,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,667.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

