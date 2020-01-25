Brokers Offer Predictions for Rogers Communications Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.01.

NYSE RCI opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $55.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 5.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 21,319,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,038,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,989 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth about $52,621,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,580,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 34.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth about $17,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?