Brokers Offer Predictions for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.75. William Blair also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $122.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.76. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $71.15 and a 52-week high of $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

In related news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,040,072.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,037 shares of company stock worth $2,403,287. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

