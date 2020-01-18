Brokers Offer Predictions for Tilly’s Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TLYS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.19 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.05%. Tilly’s’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLYS. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

TLYS stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 520,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 71,925 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 43,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 490,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

