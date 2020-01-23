Brokers Offer Predictions for VALEO/S’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of VALEO/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VALEO/S’s FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VLEEY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of VALEO/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of VALEO/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays raised shares of VALEO/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VALEO/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83. VALEO/S has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44.

VALEO/S Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

