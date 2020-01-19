Brokers Offer Predictions for Visa Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Visa in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on V. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nomura increased their price target on Visa from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

Shares of V opened at $204.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $204.75. The company has a market cap of $395.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Visa by 75.8% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 149,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after acquiring an additional 64,335 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,872,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $672,142,000 after acquiring an additional 95,302 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 6.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,883,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $673,897,000 after acquiring an additional 220,468 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

