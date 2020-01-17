Brokers Set Expectations for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($1.55) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.54). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,116.69% and a negative return on equity of 249.46%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AXDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $18.02 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 21.93 and a quick ratio of 20.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

