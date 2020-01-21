Brokers Set Expectations for Agree Realty Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:ADC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.06.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ADC. Capital One Financial started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of ADC opened at $72.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average of $71.77. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -0.05. Agree Realty has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $79.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.28 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 40.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 635,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,413,000 after buying an additional 96,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,074,000 after buying an additional 179,324 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,803.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,782 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

