Brokers Set Expectations for American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:HOT)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report released on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$116.87 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?